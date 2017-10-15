FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll from Somalia bombings rises to more than 200
October 15, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 5 days ago

Death toll from Somalia bombings rises to more than 200

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, Oct 15 (Reuters) - More than 200 people were killed in near simultaneous bombings in the Somali capital and more than 250 people were injured, officials said on Sunday, marking the most deadly such attack by Somalia’s al Shabaab insurgency.

“We have confirmed 200 civilians died in yesterday’s blast. We understand the death toll is higher than that. Many people are still missing their relatives,” Abdifatah Omar Halane, the spokesman for Mogadishu mayor, told Reuters.

A spokesman for the Aamin Ambulance service said it knew of more than 250 people wounded during the bombings on Saturday. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mark Potter)

