FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Car bomb targeting police station in Somalia's capital kills four - police
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 22, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 2 months ago

Car bomb targeting police station in Somalia's capital kills four - police

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, June 22 (Reuters) - A car bomb targeting a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu went off, killing at least four people on Thursday, police said.

"A suicide car bomb exploded at the gate of Waberi district police station. So far we know four people died," Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

A Reuters witness also saw the bodies lying on the scene, ruined cars and damage to the police station.

Waberi police station is near Maka al Mukaram road which is the busiest street in Mogadishu. (Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.