Somalia agrees offshore oil exploration roadmap with Shell/Exxon-minister

CAPE TOWN, March 2 (Reuters) - Somalia has agreed an initial roadmap with a Shell/Exxon joint venture to explore and develop potential offshore oil and gas reserves, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said on Monday.

“I am delighted we have agreed an initial roadmap with the Shell/Exxon joint venture. This gives us confidence in (the)ability to further explore any offshore hydrocarbon potential,” minister Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by David Evans)