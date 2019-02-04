Dubai-owned P&O Ports says one employee dead, three injured in Somalia's Puntland

DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Dubai government-owned P&O Ports said on Monday an employee working in Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland had died and three others injured in an “incident” without giving further details.

Gunmen had killed the head of operations of P&O Ports’ Bossaso Port on Monday, a Puntland provincial governor said earlier. Islamist militant group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

“P&O Ports, a Dubai government-owned entity, confirms the death of an employee at Bossaso Port, Puntland today. Three other employees have been injured in this morning’s incident, and all are currently receiving medical treatment,” Dubai’s government media office said on Twitter.