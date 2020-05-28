Seven health workers, civilian killed in Somali village - aid group

MOGADISHU, May 28 (Reuters) - Seven health workers and a civilian were killed in village north of the Somali capital after being abducted by masked men in military uniforms on Wednesday, a director of a local aid group said on Thursday.

“Armed masked men kidnapped seven of our health workers and a civilian from a health centre run by Zamzam foundation at about 1 p.m. yesterday. We got their dead bodies today,” Omar Jamac, the foundation’s director, told Reuters.

The incident happened in Galooley village in the outskirts of Balad district, 30 km (18.6 miles) north of Mogadishu. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Sandra Maler)