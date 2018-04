BRASILIA, April 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest for-profit education firm, Kroton Educacional SA, has agreed to buy a controlling stake in rival Somos Educação SA for 4.6 billion reais ($1.34 billion), according to a securities filing on Monday.

Kroton agreed to pay 23.75 reais ($6.96) per share to buy about 192 million shares from Tarpon Investimentos SA . Shares in Somos closed on Friday at 14.30 reais.