UPDATE 1-Portugal's Sonae Q4 profit falls as COVID-19 hits shopping centres

LISBON, March 18 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Sonae, which owns the country’s largest food retailer, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 3.4% from a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped its shopping centre business.

The group, which runs around 300 Continente hypermarkets and large supermarkets, Worten consumer electronics stores, Sportzone stores and other retail chains in the country, said on Thursday its net profit fell to 75 million euros ($89.57 million) in the October-December period.

Consolidated sales rose 6.6% to 1.92 billion euros in the fourth quarter, with sales from the food retail unit Sonae MC increasing 8.5% to 1.38 billion euros, the company said.

The sales increase was offset by higher provisions because of COVID-19 and losses from its shopping malls, which suffered from the curfew and partial weekend lockdowns imposed in Portugal in early November to curb the pandemic.

Worten’s sales rose 12.2% to 386 million euros, while sales from its shopping centre unit Sonae Sierra fell 46.7% to 21 million euros.

“All in all, Sonae’s diversified portfolio of leading businesses held strong as we were able to grow consolidated turnover...(but) 2021 will not be an easy year,” Chief Executive Officer Claudia Azevedo said in a statement.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4.6% to 187 million euros in the period. Its EBITDA margin - an important measure of profitability - slipped to 9.8% from 10.9% a year earlier.

For the full year, net profit fell 57.2% to 71 million euros, while sales rose 6.1% to 6.43 billion euros - a record high - with Sonae MC’s sales increasing 9.6% to 5.2 billion euros.

Azevedo said the online sales more than doubled to 480 million euros in 2020, a signal that Sonae is “fit for the digital age”.

Sonae said capex increased 25.7% to 502 million euros in 2020, while its net debt fell 4% to 1.1 billion euros.

