July 4, 2018 / 8:22 AM / in 2 hours

Bollywood's Sonali Bendre battling cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre said on Wednesday she has been diagnosed with “high-grade cancer”.

Sonali Bendre attends the unveiling of a new jewellery collection in New Delhi March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

The 43-year-old actor said on Twitter she is undergoing treatment in New York.

“We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way,” said Bendre, who starred in several hit Bollywood films in the 90’s.

Bendre is married to film-maker Goldie Behl and has a son. She was a celebrity judge on a reality TV show until a week ago.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, editing by Tony Tharakan

