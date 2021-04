April 30 (Reuters) - Lodging startup Sonder Holdings Inc said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire investors Alec Gores and Dean Metropoulos, in a deal valuing the combined company at around $2.2 billion.

