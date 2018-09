Sept 25 (Reuters) - Drive-in restaurant chain Sonic Corp said on Tuesday it had agreed to be bought by Arby’s-owner Inspire Brands Inc for $1.57 billion in cash.

Inspire will pay about $43.50 per Sonic share, a 19 percent premium to the stock’s Monday close.

The deal is valued at about $2.3 billion including debt, the companies said. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)