FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 1, 2018 / 11:31 PM / in an hour

Wireless speaker pioneer Sonos raises less-than-expected $83.3 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sonos Inc, the U.S. company that popularized wireless speakers only to face an increasingly crowded market, on Wednesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $15 per share, below its target range.

Sonos said in a statement it sold around 5.6 million shares to raise $83.3 million. The company had set a target price range of $17-$19.

Existing Sonos shareholders, which include investment firm KKR & Co, sold a further 8.3 million shares. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.