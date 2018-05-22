Sonova boosts full-year profit, helped by EMEA region

ZURICH, May 22 (Reuters) - Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova boosted full-year profit by 14.4 percent, helped by what it called “strong momentum” in its largest markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Income after taxes rose to 407.4 million Swiss francs ($408.8 million) from 356.2 million francs in 2016/17, the world’s biggest hearing aid maker said in a statement on Tuesday. Sales rose 10.4 percent to 2.65 billion francs.

The company plans to increase its dividend 13 percent to 2.60 francs per share. ($1 = 0.9966 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)