FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
May 22, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Sonova boosts full-year profit, helped by EMEA region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 22 (Reuters) - Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova boosted full-year profit by 14.4 percent, helped by what it called “strong momentum” in its largest markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Income after taxes rose to 407.4 million Swiss francs ($408.8 million) from 356.2 million francs in 2016/17, the world’s biggest hearing aid maker said in a statement on Tuesday. Sales rose 10.4 percent to 2.65 billion francs.

The company plans to increase its dividend 13 percent to 2.60 francs per share. ($1 = 0.9966 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.