Hearing aid maker Sonova's product recall clouds raised profit outlook

ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sonova launched a voluntary recall of some of its devices, taking the shine off raised fiscal 2019/20 sales and profit guidance by the Swiss hearing aid maker on Tuesday.

Sonova said it was retrieving un-implanted devices of the initial version of HiRes Ultra and Ultra 3D cochlear implants produced by its U.S. subsidiary Advanced Bionics.

The action was taken after the company received reports of reduced performance, although the problems affected only a small minority of devices.

So far, less than 0.5% of patients have needed to have their devices removed and replaced, with the vast majority of implants working correctly, Chief Executive Arnd Kaldowski told Reuters.

“The complaints ranged from people saying ‘I hear a little less good today’ to some people saying they don’t feel they have an improvement from the device any more,” he said.

“If people’s hearing continues to degrade, they should see their audiologist who could do some extra testing, and then determine the course of action.”

Around 200 devices had been removed from inventory, with the company estimating the one-time recall costs of 40 million to 50 million Swiss francs ($51 million).

A new version of the device is being rolled out and there were no safety risks to customers, Sonova said.

Kaldowski said he did not expect the recall to have a long-term negative impact on the company. It stock opened 2.1% lower before paring some losses.

“Our task now is to convince and prove to the doctors that the new device is improved,” he said.

“We have reacted very early here and we can show we are doing the right things at the right point in time,” he said.

The recall was announced as Sonova increased its outlook for its 2019-2020 business year, saying it expects its local currency sales to grow by 9% to 11%, up from its previous view of an 8-10% rise.

It expects adjusted operating profit to increase 14% to 17%, up from 12% to 15% earlier. The company is due to report annual results on May 19.

Kaldowski said the increase was due to improvements in its hearing instruments business and better performance in its wholesale operations, where it sells products to large and independent retailers. It was also selling more to U.S. military veterans.

He did not expect a material impact from the coronavirus outbreak in China, where the company has reopened its factory in Suzhuo after an extended shutdown.