ZURICH, May 21 (Reuters) - Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova said its 2018/19 group sales rose by 4.4% to 2.76 billion Swiss francs ($2.73 billion), helped by growing business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Sonova said that for the 2019/20 financial year, it expects continued solid growth in sales and profitability. ($1 = 1.0098 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)