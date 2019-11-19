Healthcare
November 19, 2019

Sonova lifts outlook, says grabbed market share from rivals in H1

ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sonova lifted its full-year 2019/2020 sales outlook on Tuesday after the Swiss hearing aid maker said a new device took market share from rivals in the first half.

Sonova now expects sales to grow by 8-10% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation to rise 12-15%, both measured in local currencies, it said in a statement. Consolidated sales rose 12% in local currencies to 1.43 billion Swiss francs ($1.45 billion) in the first half. ($1 = 0.9895 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

