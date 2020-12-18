CD Projekt not in talks with Microsoft about Cyberpunk 2077 withdrawal

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. Picture taken January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW/GDANSK, Poland (Reuters) - Poland’s CD Projekt is not in talks with Xbox producer Microsoft about a possible withdrawal from sale of a console version of Cyberpunk 2077, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

“We are not in such discussions with Microsoft at the moment,” Adam Kicinski said in a statement to Reuters.

Sony Corp said on Friday it is pulling CD Projekt SA’s Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained that it was rife with bugs, knocking nearly 20% off the value of the Polish company’s shares.