Sony forecasts lower annual profit as gaming business slows

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sony Corp expects its annual operating profit to drop 9.4 percent, after two straight years of record highs, as its gaming business slows and its PlayStation 4 console nears the end of its lifecycle.

The electronics and entertainment firm forecast profit for the year through March 2020 at 810 billion yen ($7.25 billion), versus 894.2 billion yen a year prior.

This compares with an average forecast of 834.49 billion yen from 22 analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 111.6600 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)