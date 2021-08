TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sony Corp on Wednesday reported a 26.3% rise in first-quarter operating profit, benefiting from lingering pandemic-led demand for its PlayStation 5 games console.

Operating profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 280.1 billion yen ($2.57 billion) from 221.7 billion yen a year earlier. ($1 = 109.0400 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)