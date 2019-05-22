Cyclical Consumer Goods
Sony sees smartphone business as indispensable, says CEO

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Sony Corp sees the smartphone business as indispensable to its brand portfolio, bucking calls from some investors that the Japanese electronics firm should scrap the money-losing business, its CEO said.

Sony’s consumer electronics hardware business “has centred on entertainment since our foundation, not daily necessities like refrigerators and washing machines,” Kenichiro Yoshida told a group of journalists on Wednesday.

“We see smartphones as hardware for entertainment and a component necessary to make our hardware brand sustainable,” he said. “And younger generations no longer watch TV. Their first touch point is smartphone,” he said. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

