Japan's NTT Docomo, KDDI to invest in Sony's taxi-hailing JV

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A Sony Corp-led taxi-hailing joint venture in Japan said telecommunications firms NTT Docomo and KDDI Corp would invest in the company.

Sony’s joint venture, set up last year with five domestic taxi firms, will also receive investment from map provider Zenrin and taxi operator Teito Motor.

Sony, which owns 45% of the joint venture, did not disclose any financial details or how much its ownership percentage would be after the investments. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)