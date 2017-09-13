Mike Lynch-backed Sophia Genetics raises $30 million

LONDON (Reuters) - Sophia Genetics, a data-driven healthcare company backed by British entrepreneur Mike Lynch, has raised $30 million in a funding round led by Balderton Capital to further develop its technology.

The company’s machine-learning technology analyses DNA data to help clinicians find the best treatment options for diseases like cancer.

Switzerland-based Sophia said its platform was now being used by 334 hospitals across 53 countries, and had tested more than 125,000 patients to date.

Lynch, who founded and led software firm Autonomy before it was sold to Hewlett Packard in 2011 in a deal that soured a year later, first invested in Sophia through his Invoke Capital venture capital fund in 2014.