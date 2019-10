(Repeats with no change to text or headline)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said on Monday it would take cybersecurity company Sophos Group private in a deal valuing the British company at about $3.8 billion.

Sophos Group shareholders will get $7.40 per share in cash as part of the deal, representing a premium of 37% to the stock’s closing price on Friday. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)