Italy's A2A interested in energy producer Sorgenia

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s A2A is interested in Italian energy company Sorgenia, the chief executive of Italy’s biggest regional utility said on Monday.

“Sorgenia’s sale process is about to begin in a few weeks and we will certainly have a look,” Luca Valerio Camerano told Reuters.

Sorgenia, currently owned by a group of creditor banks including UniCredit and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has a portfolio of gas-fired power plants as well as retail energy clients. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)