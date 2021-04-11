Judge handling Sorin 3T MDL went too far in extinguishing man’s claim – 3rd Circuit

The federal judge handling the Sorin 3T Heater-Cooler System multidistrict litigation overstepped his authority by dismissing a Louisiana man’s lawsuit with prejudice because he had not tested positive for the same strain of bacteria as others in the MDL, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday. The decision revives a lawsuit by Kyle Hamer, which was not included in the $235 million settlement that Sorin’s successor LivaNova Deutschland, represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, reached with about 75 percent of plaintiffs in state and federal courts in March 2019.

