April 6, 2018 / 2:31 PM / a day ago

George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor George Soros’s hedge fund is planning to trade in cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.

Soros had in January called the virtual currency a bubble.

Adam Fisher, who oversees macro investing at the New York-based Soros Fund Management, got internal approval to trade digital assets in the last few months, though was yet to make a wager, the report here said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hedge fund could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

