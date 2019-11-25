Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
November 25, 2019 / 12:15 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Sorrento Therapeutics rejects all-cash takeout proposal

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it had rejected an unsolicited buyout proposal from two pharmaceutical companies, saying it significantly undervalued the firm.

The company said the all-cash offer on Saturday to buy all outstanding shares for between $3.00 and $5.00 per share was not in the best interest of its stockholders.

Sorrento’s shares, which closed at $1.60 on Friday, soared 50% in premarket trading on Monday. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

