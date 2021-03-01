Chinese blockchain firm SOS denies claims by short-sellers

March 1 (Reuters) - Chinese blockchain firm SOS Ltd said on Monday that the claims against it by short-sellers Hindenburg Research and Culper Research were “distorted”, “misleading”, and “unsubstantiated”.

Days after the two short-sellers took a short position on its stock, the company said social media accounts of some of its board members may have been impersonated or disabled for short periods of time. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)