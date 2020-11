Nov 12 (Reuters) - Lab services provider Sotera Health Co, backed by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and GTCR, said on Thursday it was looking to raise up to $1.07 billion in its initial public offering. (bit.ly/3niNNWd)

The company said it planned to sell 46.6 million shares priced between $20 and $23 apiece. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)