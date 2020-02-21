Source data not required for vocational expert’s testimony – 9th Circuit 

A vocational expert’s testimony about the number of jobs available to a Social Security disability claimant was sufficiently reliable even though the expert was unable to identify which data he had used to calculate that number, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

Applying an April ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an administrative law judge’s decision not to force the vocational expert to supply the background data to the claimant, Michelle Salise Ford, after her 2016 hearing in Seattle.

