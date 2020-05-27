South Africa's Pepkor may not declare dividend amid coronavirus woes

May 27 (Reuters) - Pepkor Holdings said on Wednesday it does not expect to declare a dividend for financial year 2020, as it looks to preserve cash to tide over the coronavirus crisis after reporting a 13.6% fall in first-half earnings.

The South African retailer’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations, including the adoption of IFRS 16, fell to 44.3 cents from 51.2 cents from a year earlier, hit by lower consumer spending.

HEPS is the main profit measure for South African companies and strips out some one-off items. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)