South Carolina cannot sue over shutdown of nuclear fuel recycling plant – 4th Circ.

The U.S. Energy Department can shutter a specialized nuclear-fuel recycling plant that has been under construction for more than a decade, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The decision by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturns an injunction that South Carolina obtained last June, after the department notified Congress it intended to stop work on the Savannah River Mixed-Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility.

