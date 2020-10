FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian miner South32 can be seen at the venue of a news conference in Perth, Western Australia, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX on Monday posted a 12.8% rise in first-quarter metallurgical coal output, as steady demand from China and other markets supported prices of the fuel used in steelmaking.

The company kept its FY21 production guidance intact for all of its operations.