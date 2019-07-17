Basic Materials
July 17, 2019 / 10:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's South32 quarterly coking coal output up 17.4%

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd reported a 17.4% rise in coking coal output in the fourth quarter on Thursday, helped by strong production at its Illawarra project. Production of the steel-making ingredient, known as metallurgical or coking coal, came in at 1.3 million tonnes in the June quarter, compared with 1.1 million tonnes a year earlier. (reut.rs/2xPuM64)

The output beat a UBS estimate of 1.2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

