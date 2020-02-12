Coronavirus boosts demand for alumina imports, steadies price -South32

MELBOURNE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Alumina buyers in China have increased purchases from overseas markets after disruptions to domestic supply caused by quarantine measures to combat the coronavirus, the chief executive of global miner South 32 said on Thursday.

“We do see some price support coming in, in the short term, due to supply issues in China ... driven by extended holidays, lack of workers at mines and some of the transportation constraints,” Chief Executive Graham Kerr said on an earnings call. (Reporting by Melanie Burton Editing by Chris Reese)