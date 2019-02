Feb 14 (Reuters) - The world’s largest manganese miner South32 Ltd on Thursday posted an 18 percent rise in half-year underlying profit as a surge in metallurgical coal output and stronger commodity prices helped boost its bottom-line.

South32 posted $642 million in underlying profit for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $544 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Phil Berlowitz)