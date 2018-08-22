UPDATE 1-Australia's South32 annual profit jumps, sees Illawarra fully back in FY20

(Adds details on status of Illawarra project, production numbers)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s South32 Ltd on Thursday posted a 16 percent rise in its annual underlying earnings, as healthy demand for manganese helped offset tepid coal output due to technical hurdles at its Illawarra project, which is now expected to return to historical production levels in fiscal 2020.

The world’s largest manganese miner’s underlying earnings jumped to $1.33 billion from $1.15 billion the previous year, better than analysts’ expectations of around $1.32 billion.

Manganese prices SMM-EMM-USD have surged nearly 60 percent year-to-date, with uses for the metal in battery technology enhancing demand as automakers increasingly look to electric vehicles as the more eco-friendly alternative to fuel-powered ones.

South32’s annual manganese output rose 10 percent while full-year coking coal output fell, but beat estimates as production ramped up at its Illawarra project where work was stalled at its Appin coal mine last year due to elevated gas levels.

The miner said Illawarra continues to recover, with 6.1 million tonnes of production expected in fiscal 2019 and an anticipated return to historical rates of over 8 million tonnes per annum from second-half of fiscal 2020.

South32, which was chipped off mining giant BHP Billiton in 2015, resolved to pay a final dividend of 6.2 cents a share. It had paid 6.4 cents per share in 2017.

The company, which has nearly doubled in value since it was hived off from BHP, in November announced plans to cut interest in its South African coal business and this month completed the purchase of Canada’s Arizona Mining.

“We will also commence a process to broaden South Africa Energy Coal’s ownership in the September 2018 quarter,” said Chief Executive Graham Kerr.

The company expects group production to climb by 5 percent in fiscal 2019.