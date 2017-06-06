SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia posts 2-yr closing high; Philippines down

By Chris Thomas June 6 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in index heavyweights SM Investments Corp and SM Prime Holdings, while Malaysian shares extended gains into a third session to close at a two-year high. Broader Asian markets were subdued as escalating tensions in the Middle East, the impending testimony of the former FBI director, British elections and a European Central Bank meeting weighed on investor sentiment. In the Philippines, financials and industrials were the main losers. SM Investments dropped 1.2 percent, while SM Prime Holdings declined 1 percent. "We expect investors to cash in their gains now in anticipation of (a likely) Fed interest rate hike next week," said Rachelle Cruz, an analyst with AP Securities. The Philippines' annual inflation eased to its slowest pace in four months in May, reflecting slower price increases for eight commodity groups, data showed. Meanwhile, Malaysian shares closed at their highest since May 2015, with electricity company Tenaga Nasional Bhd gaining 2.8 percent. Indonesian shares ended 0.7 percent lower, dragged down by financial and consumer stocks. Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 2.3 percent while conglomerate Astra International dropped 1.4 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks dropped 0.8 percent. Vietnam shares climbed 1.1 percent, posting their highest close since February 2008, with financials leading the gains. Vietcombank and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam rose over 3.7 percent each. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3235.75 3238.31 -0.08 Bangkok 1568.95 1566.85 0.13 Manila 7953.12 8001.38 -0.60 Jakarta 5707.831 5748.235 -0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1791.01 1787.95 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 751.31 743.49 1.05 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3235.75 2880.76 12.32 Bangkok 1568.95 1542.94 1.69 Manila 7953.12 6840.64 16.26 Jakarta 5707.831 5296.711 7.76 Kuala Lumpur 1791.01 1641.73 9.09 Ho Chi Minh 751.31 664.87 13.00 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)