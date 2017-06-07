SE Asia Stocks-Philippines outperforms on optimism about tax reform

By Chris Thomas June 7 (Reuters) - Philippine shares rose on Wednesday, led by industrial and real estate stocks, as investors were confident that a tax reform bill critical to President Rodrigo Duterte's economic programme would soon get Senate approval. The lower house of Congress passed the much-anticipated tax reform bill last week, aimed at generating revenue to fund a multi-billion dollar infrastructure programme key to the government's economic agenda. The bill should widen the tax base and boost revenue, Fitch Ratings said in a statement on Wednesday. "We (the Philippine market) have been rallying on the back of news that the tax-reform programme might be passed sooner than expected," said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Among the key stocks that gained, SM Investment Corp rose as much as 3.7 percent to a record high, while Ayala Land climbed 3.1 percent to close at its highest in nearly 10 months. Foreign investors have been net buyers of equities for nearly a month and a half and that has also been pushing the market higher, Felix added. Other Southeast Asian markets were mixed, with investors cautious ahead of key political and economic events including UK elections and the European Central Bank's policy meeting. Indonesian shares pared early gains to close 0.2 percent higher, with Bank Central Asia gaining 1.4 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia rising 1.7 percent. Vietnam shares extended gains into a third session, posting their highest close in more than nine years, with financials leading the rise. Military Commercial Joint-Stock Bank hit an all-time high, while Vietinbank jumped to its highest in nearly 11 months. Both Singapore and Thailand fell nearly 0.2 percent due to last-minute selling, while Malaysia closed 0.3 percent lower, snapping three sessions of gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3230.49 3235.75 -0.16 Bangkok 1566.58 1568.95 -0.15 Manila 8002.32 7953.12 0.62 Jakarta 5717.325 5707.831 0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1785.92 1791.01 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 753.46 751.31 0.29 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3230.49 2880.76 12.14 Bangkok 1566.58 1542.94 1.53 Manila 8002.32 6840.64 16.98 Jakarta 5717.325 5296.711 7.94 Kuala Lumpur 1785.92 1641.73 8.78 Ho Chi Minh 753.46 664.87 13.32 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)