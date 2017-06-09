FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Shrug off UK election outcome; Singapore at 3-1/2-wk closing high
June 9, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 2 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Shrug off UK election outcome; Singapore at 3-1/2-wk closing high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    June 9 (Reuters) - Singapore shares edged up on Friday, with markets in the region largely
shrugging off a shock election result from the UK that saw British Prime Minister Theresa May
losing her majority in Parliament, an outcome that might disrupt Brexit negotiations.
    European Union leaders fear that May's loss of majority in the snap election will delay
Brexit talks due to start this month.
    "Southeast Asian markets have already priced in the (outcome of the) elections," said
Rakpong Chaisuparakul, a strategist with KGI Securities (Thailand).
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was mostly flat.
    Singapore shares closed at their highest since May 15, ending the week 0.4 percent
higher. 
    The index was underpinned by financial stocks, with lenders DBS Group Holdings and
United Overseas Bank Ltd climbing 1.2 percent each, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
 closed up 0.8 percent.  
    The Philippine stock index closed 0.4 percent higher, adding 1.04 percent for the
week in its third straight such gain.
    Infrastructure group Aboitiz Equity Ventures climbed 3.5 percent, its best
performance in five months, while SM Prime Holdings gained 1.3 percent.
    Philippine exports expanded for a fifth straight month in April, with shipments to Hong Kong
and China rising 36.8 percent and 26.4 percent, respectively.
    Indonesia posted its lowest close in three weeks, with conglomerate Astra
International shedding 2 percent. The index ended the week 1.2 percent lower.
    Thai shares closed down 0.2 percent, while Malaysia ended marginally higher.
  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3254.19      3237.05         0.53
  Bangkok         1566.65      1570.28         -0.23
  Manila          7990.24      7958.63         0.40
  Jakarta         5675.523     5702.922        -0.48
  Kuala Lumpur    1788.89      1785.57         0.19
  Ho Chi Minh     749.72       750.13          -0.05
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3254.19      2880.76         12.96
  Bangkok         1566.65      1542.94         1.54
  Manila          7990.24      6840.64         16.81
  Jakarta         5675.523     5296.711        7.15
  Kuala Lumpur    1788.89      1641.73         8.96
  Ho Chi Minh     749.72       664.87          12.76
 

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

