SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Philippines, Indonesia fall

By Nicole Pinto June 16 (Reuters) - Philippine and Indonesian shares fell half a percent each on Friday, while other Southeast Asian stock markets edged up, largely shrugging off a rout in U.S. technology stocks. Overnight, the Nasdaq led losses on Wall Street with a drop of 0.5 percent, dragged down by shares including Apple and Alphabet that tumbled on bearish analysts' reports. The S&P 500 technology index also declined 0.5 percent. The broader S&P 500 index fell 0.2 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent. Most Southeast Asian markets are doing much better despite the overnight fall in U.S. markets and the continued decline in Nasdaq, said Nik Ihsan from Maybank Investment Bank. The markets doing well could be because oil has stabilised after falling 3 percent in the last two days, he added. Brent crude futures were at $46.97 per barrel at 0436 GMT, slightly above their last settlement, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up a notch at $44.48 per barrel. Malaysian shares hit a fresh two-year high with Tenaga Nasional rising 0.4 percent and Telekom Malaysia gaining 1.4 percent. Singapore shares were slightly higher after two straight sessions of fall even though data showed exports shrank for a second straight month in May. Index heavyweight Genting Singapore rose 1.3 percent. Thai shares were headed for a third session of gain in four ahead of forex reserves and currency swaps data due later in the day. Industrial and financial sectors accounted for nearly half of the gains, with Airports of Thailand climbing as much as 2.3 to a record high. Indonesian shares were down for a second consecutive day with consumer goods and financial stocks being the top losers. Unilever Indonesia Tbk Pt declined as much as 2.9 percent. On Thursday, Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, saying the current level still fits efforts to maintain stability and support growth. Philippine shares fell for a second consecutive session, with the industrial sector making up for most of the losses. Trading volume was quite thin with 37,600 shares changing hands, less than 20 percent of the 30-day average of 187,200 shares. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0510 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3239.12 3232.09 0.22 Bangkok 1575.26 1573.53 0.11 Manila 7913.18 7964.49 -0.64 Jakarta 5748.67 5776.283 -0.48 Kuala Lumpur 1792.64 1790.01 0.15 Ho Chi Minh 761.69 760.57 0.15 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3239.12 2880.76 12.44 Bangkok 1575.26 1542.94 2.09 Manila 7913.18 6840.64 15.7 Jakarta 5748.67 5296.711 8.53 Kuala Lumpur 1792.64 1641.73 9.19 Ho Chi Minh 761.69 664.87 14.6 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)