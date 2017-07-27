SE Asia Stocks-Rise as Fed sounds caution on inflation

By Chris Thomas July 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, as investors took the U.S. Federal Reserve's subdued tone on inflation as a signal that it would go slow on its monetary tightening cycle. In June, the Fed had described inflation as being "somewhat" below target, but this time around it simply stated that it was below 2 percent. On Wednesday, the Fed opted to keep interest rates unchanged, and said it expected to start winding down its massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon". After pushing rates nearly to zero to fight the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession, the Fed pumped over $3 trillion into the economy in a bond-buying spree to further reduce rates. Its balance sheet has grown to $4.5 trillion. The Fed "insinuated that U.S. growth may not be as strong as previously expected, which may prompt some fund flow back to emerging market equities," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in a note. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares gave up gains to end marginally higher. SM Investments Corp climbed 1.5 percent, while Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc gained 1.3 percent. Ayala Land, which rose to a record high earlier, snapped five sessions of gains to end 1.5 percent lower. Singapore shares rose 0.5 percent, up for a third straight session, led by financials. DBS Group Holdings climbed 1.6 percent to close at its highest in more than 17 years. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp advanced 2.1 percent to hit a record closing high after second-quarter net profit rose 22 percent. Malaysian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session, while Indonesia ended 0.3 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3354.71 3336.72 0.54 Bangkok 1581.06 1583.17 -0.13 Manila 8045.78 8037.51 0.10 Jakarta 5819.744 5800.206 0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1770.07 1766 0.23 Ho Chi Minh 771.5 773.88 -0.31 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3354.71 2880.76 16.45 Bangkok 1581.06 1542.94 2.47 Manila 8045.78 6840.64 17.62 Jakarta 5819.744 5296.711 9.87 Kuala Lumpur 1770.07 1641.73 7.82 Ho Chi Minh 771.5 664.87 16.04 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)