FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rebounds from 2 days of falls; others rangebound
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rebounds from 2 days of falls; others rangebound

4 Min Read

    By Sandhya Sampath
    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares rose 1.5 percent
on Wednesday, recovering from two consecutive sessions of fall,
while other Southeast Asian markets were rangebound as investors
digested the recent slew of economic data.
    Broader sentiment was upbeat with Asian technology stocks
hitting 17-year peaks as strong earnings from Apple
rippled out to component makers globally, and the Dow Jones
Industrial Average ascending to a record high overnight.
    
    "The series of Nikkei PMI releases across Asia painted a
weaker reading for most countries for the month of July," DBS
Group said in a research note.
    Financial, consumer and property stocks led the gains in the
Philippines. Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc
rose 1.5 percent, while JG Summit Holdings Inc climbed
2.1 percent.
    Singapore shares shed as much as 0.5 percent before
erasing the decline to trade little changed ahead of the release
of July manufacturing PMI data later in the day.
    "The outlook for the manufacturing sector in the coming
months is expected to be tepid," said DBS Group.
    Telecom and industrial stocks accounted for about two-thirds
of the decline. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
dropped 0.8 percent, heading for a third consecutive session of
fall, while Sembcorp Industries Ltd declined 1.5
percent.
    Thai shares rose 0.2 percent with financials and
industrial stocks leading the gains. Siam Commercial Bank PCL
 rose 1 percent, while Airports of Thailand PCL
gained 1.4 percent.    
    Vietnam shares recovered from early falls to trade
0.2 percent higher and were headed for a fourth consecutive
sessions of gains, with financial and energy stocks being the
leading drivers.
    Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
 rose 2 percent, while Vietnam National Petroleum Group
 added 0.6 percent.
    Indonesian shares fell 0.1 percent, dragged by
energy and consumer stocks. An index of the region's 45 most
liquid stock dropped 0.2 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0405 GMT
 Change on day                                    
 Market            Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore         3337.33       3338.2          -0.03
 Bangkok           1579.85       1576.45         0.22
 Manila            8024.59       7906.6          1.49
 Jakarta           5797.701      5805.205        -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur      1769.9        1765.13         0.27
 Ho Chi Minh       788.38        786.81          0.20
                                                  
 Change on year                                   
 Market            Current       End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore         3337.33       2880.76         15.85
 Bangkok           1579.85       1542.94         2.39
 Manila            8024.59       6840.64         17.31
 Jakarta           5797.701      5296.711        9.46
 Kuala Lumpur      1769.9        1641.73         7.81
 Ho Chi Minh       788.38        664.87          18.58
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.