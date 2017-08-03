SE Asia Stocks-Flat to down on profit-taking; Philippines gives up early gains

By Sandhya Sampath Aug 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to down on Thursday as investors locked in gains after the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke the 22,000 barrier for the first time in its 121-year history. Political tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Russia sanctions bill also weighed on investor sentiment. "I think it (Trump signing off new sanctions against Russia) is a clear indication that geopolitical risk might escalate," said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.9 percent, with South Korea's tech-heavy Kospi index shedding as much as 2.2 percent. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares rose as much as 0.9 percent before trimming the gains to trade slightly higher. Property stocks were the biggest losers with both Ayala Land and SM Prime Holdings shedding as much as 0.7 percent, while banks led the gains with BDO Unibank Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands rising 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. The Philippine market could follow the trend it had exhibited on Wednesday - rise in the morning and fall later on profit-taking, said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities Inc. Singapore shares fell as much as 0.5 percent after two straight sessions of gain, dragged down by telecom and financial stocks. StarHub Ltd dropped 1.9 percent after the telecom company reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly net profit after market hours on Wednesday. Indonesian shares declined up to 0.4 percent ahead of the release of the second-quarter GDP growth data. Expectations regarding the GDP growth are low given the fact that there are growing concerns over the purchasing power of Indonesians and the consumption recovery story, said Shim. Consumer staples and telecom stocks were the biggest losers with Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT declining 0.9 percent and Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT shedding 2.1 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks declined 0.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0333 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3336.97 3348.8 -0.35 Bangkok 1581.02 1580.54 0.03 Manila 7877.91 7872.65 0.07 Jakarta 5805.003 5824.249 -0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1770.65 1770.61 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 789.46 786.23 0.41 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3336.97 2880.76 15.84 Bangkok 1581.02 1542.94 2.47 Manila 7877.91 6840.64 15.16 Jakarta 5805.003 5296.711 9.60 Kuala Lumpur 1770.65 1641.73 7.85 Ho Chi Minh 789.46 664.87 18.74 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)