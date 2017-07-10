SE Asia Stocks-Most lower in thin trade; S'pore up tracking Wall St

By Chris Thomas July 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower on Monday in lacklustre trade, in the absence of immediate catalysts, but Singapore rose after Wall Street closed on a high note last week. On a broader scale, there may be lingering rebalancing flows away from emerging market yield plays after the recent slew of rhetoric from central banks, said Emmanuel Ng, a strategist at OCBC Bank, Singapore. Philippine shares fell as much as 0.5 percent, weighed down by a 2.6 percent decline in index heavyweight PLDT Inc, which hit its lowest in nearly six weeks. PLDT was headed for its fourth straight session of losses. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5 percent on Monday, after U.S. stocks climbed in the previous session on the heels of a payrolls report that gave investors more confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy. Singapore rose as much as 0.6 percent, lifted by financial stocks, with DBS Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd gaining as much as 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Malaysian shares declined as much as 0.3 percent to its lowest in more than two months. Petronas Chemicals Group was the biggest drag on the index, falling as much as 2.4 percent to a six-month low, while Genting Bhd fell 2.3 percent. Indonesia fell 0.3 percent to a near three-week low after trading on the main index was delayed by an hour due to a technical error. Vietnam fell 0.8 percent to its lowest since June 28, led by energy and financial stocks. Thailand was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0536 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3242.56 3229.01 0.42 Manila 7861.21 7889.33 -0.36 Jakarta 5799.393 5814.793 -0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1756.82 1759.93 -0.18 Ho Chi Minh 771.02 775.73 -0.61 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3242.56 2880.76 12.56 Manila 7861.21 6840.64 14.92 Jakarta 5799.393 5296.711 9.49 Kuala Lumpur 1756.82 1641.73 7.01 Ho Chi Minh 771.02 664.87 15.97 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)