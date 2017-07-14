FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore rises after dodging recession, others down
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 14, 2017 / 4:01 AM / a month ago

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore rises after dodging recession, others down

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore shares were the sole gainers
in Southeast Asia on Friday, hitting their highest in more than
two weeks, as investors heaved a sigh of relief after quarterly
economic growth data showed the city-state had narrowly dodged a
recession. 
    Singapore's GDP expanded 0.4 percent in the April-June
period from the previous quarter on an annualised and seasonally
adjusted basis, but was lower than a median forecast of 1.1
percent in a Reuters poll.
    The economic growth clocked an average pace of 2.5 percent
in the first half of 2017, putting the city-state on track for
an annual growth in the range of 2 percent to 3 percent, which
is within official parameters, OCBC Bank said in a note.
    Singapore shares rose as much as 0.6 percent, posting
gains across sectors. Singapore Telecommunications was
the biggest boost on the index, rising as much as 1 percent,
while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbed 0.5
percent. 
    Other stock markets in the region fell, with the Philippines
 dropping as much as 0.6 percent. Real estate stocks Ayala
Land and SM Prime Holdings fell 1.4 percent
and 2.1 percent, respectively.
    Indonesian shares slipped 0.3 percent, dragged by
financials and consumer stocks. Unilever Indonesia
fell as much as 1.7 percent, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 dropped nearly 1.9 percent.
    Thai shares fell as much as 0.2 percent, after two
sessions of gains, with real estate developer Central Pattana
 posting a 2.2 percent drop to hit its lowest in more
than two weeks. 
    Oil and gas refiner PTT Pcl was the biggest drag on
the index, falling 0.5 percent.
    Vietnam was marginally lower, pulled under by
Vinamilk and property developer Vingroup JSC. 
    Malaysian shares were largely flat as losses in
telecom stocks Axiata Group and DiGi.Com
outweighed a 2.3 percent gain in Genting Bhd. 

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0347 GMT
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3253.23      3235.67         0.54
  Bangkok         1576.58      1579.41         -0.18
  Manila          7892.13      7936.85         -0.56
  Jakarta         5814.255     5830.044        -0.27
  Kuala Lumpur    1752.22      1753.78         -0.09
  Ho Chi Minh     777.96       778.3           -0.04
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3253.23      2880.76         12.93
  Bangkok         1576.58      1542.94         2.18
  Manila          7892.13      6840.64         15.37
  Jakarta         5814.255     5296.711        9.77
  Kuala Lumpur    1752.22      1641.73         6.73
  Ho Chi Minh     777.96       664.87          17.01
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.