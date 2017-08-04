SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data

By Sandhya Sampath Aug 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Friday ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data for July, with Philippine shares leading the rise on the back of gains in Energy Development Corp and its parent company, First Gen Corp. Energy Development surged as much as 19.2 percent to its highest since August 2015 after the renewable power producer said on Thursday a consortium of investors had offered to buy about a third of the company. First Gen jumped as much as 14.5 percent in its biggest intraday percentage gain since March 2009. "The market today is largely boosted by the performance of EDC and First Gen," said Charles Ang, an analyst with Manila-based COL Financial. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index rose as much as 1.1 percent before trimming gains to trade 0.6 percent higher and was headed for a second straight session of gains. Among other gainers, financial stocks such as SM Prime Holdings Inc and Ayala Corp rose 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. In other news, Philippines' annual inflation was 2.8 percent in July, picking up slightly from the previous month's revised 2.7 percent rate. "It is more or less in line with the estimate of analysts," said Ang. This week, Philippine shares had shed 2.4 percent as of Thursday's close, heading for their worst week of the year. Indonesian shares rose 0.3 percent, supported by gains in financial and material stocks. An index of the region's 45 most liquid stock fell marginally. Singapore shares dropped up to 0.4 percent as oil and gas stocks took a hit from lower oil prices. Sembcorp Industries Ltd declined 1.2 percent, while DBS Group Holdings fell 2 percent after the city-state's biggest lender flagged pressures on asset quality. Singapore shares were headed for a sixth straight weekly gain. Malaysia and Vietnam were little changed, while Indonesia inched up. Malaysia's exports in June grew 10 percent from a year earlier, well below expectations, as shipments of manufactured goods fell. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was marginally higher, with many investors reluctant to stake out fresh positions ahead of the U.S. jobs report later in the global day. Investors will scrutinise the report for clues on whether it could influence the timing of the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0356 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3333.66 3342.92 -0.28 Bangkok 1581.51 1578.25 0.21 Manila 7922.38 7876.66 0.58 Jakarta 5796.752 5780.576 0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1771.36 1771.9 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 788.17 788.49 -0.04 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3333.66 2880.76 15.72 Bangkok 1581.51 1542.94 2.50 Manila 7922.38 6840.64 15.81 Jakarta 5796.752 5296.711 9.44 Kuala Lumpur 1771.36 1641.73 7.90 Ho Chi Minh 788.17 664.87 18.54 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)