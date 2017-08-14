SE Asia Stocks-Rise; weaker U.S. inflation dampens rate hike prospects

By Urvashi Goenka Aug 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, tracking Asia that took cues from a firmer Wall Street as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation pointed to the possibility that the Federal Reserve could be cautious about raising interest rates again this year. Asian shares were up 0.9 percent, while Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Friday. U.S. inflation remains tame despite the labour market being near full employment, a conundrum for the Fed as it contemplates tightening monetary policy further. In Southeast Asia, Singapore rebounded from a 1.3-percent fall on Friday to gain as much as 0.9 percent. DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose as much as 1.5 percent each. Philippine shares rose as much as 0.6 percent, helped by real estate and financial stocks. Index heavy-weights SM Prime Holdings climbed as much as 2.1 percent, while JG Summit Holdings gained as much as 1.5 percent. "Currently, everybody is waiting for the second-quarter GDP results. If that is above estimates, I think it will be a catalyst for the markets to go higher," said Rachelle Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based AP Securities. The Philippines' second-quarter GDP data is expected on Thursday. Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.6 percent, bolstered by financials and consumer staples. An index of the region's 45 most liquid stocks rose as much as 0.7 percent. The Thai stock market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as of 0502 GMT Change on day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3302.62 3279.72 0.70 Manila 7969.13 7928.43 0.50 Jakarta 5789.33 5766.138 0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1770.52 1766.96 0.20 Ho Chi Minh 773.9 772.08 0.24 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3302.62 2880.76 14.64 Manila 7969.13 6840.64 16.5 Jakarta 5789.331 5296.711 9.30 Kuala Lumpur 1770.52 1641.73 7.84 Ho Chi Minh 773.9 664.87 16.4 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)