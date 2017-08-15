SE Asia Stocks-Cautious as N. Korea tensions abate

By Urvashi Goenka Aug 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except Singapore, inched higher on Tuesday as North Korea's leader signalled he would delay plans to fire a missile towards Guam, lifting investor risk appetite after a surge in tensions in the region last week. Pyongyang's detailed plans to land four missiles near the U.S. Pacific territory prompted a flight into haven assets such as gold and the yen last week, when fears of a conflict helped wipe out nearly $1 trillion from global equity markets. . Separately, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday there would be no military action without Seoul's consent and his government would prevent war by all means. "No news from North Korea is good news for the market," said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "Our view is that North Korea risk is something that investors will need to live with." Asian shares rallied for a second day, rising 0.4 percent. In Southeast Asia, Philippines rose as much as 0.5 percent, supported by financials and real estate stocks. Megaworld Corp rose as much as 2.9 percent, while Robinsons Land Corp gained 1.9 percent. Malaysian shares edged as much as 0.1 percent higher, led by consumer discretionary and telecom stocks. Genting Malaysia and AMMB Holdings were among the top performers. Indonesia extended gains into a second day, rising as much as 0.4 percent. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by 1.6:1. "We saw some encouraging rebound in the Indonesian market as investors reversed their risk-off bias," Shim said. Singapore stocks fell 0.3 percent, hurt by financials, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp falling as much as 1.3 percent and DBS Group Holdings slipping 1.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as of 0333 GMT Change on day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3297.13 3308.69 -0.35 Bangkok 1567.23 1561.31 0.38 Manila 7974.93 7962.12 0.16 Jakarta 5820.058 5801.488 0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1770.91 1771.08 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 775.87 776.17 -0.04 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3297.13 2880.76 14.45 Bangkok 1567.23 1542.94 1.57 Manila 7974.93 6840.64 16.6 Jakarta 5820.058 5296.711 9.88 Kuala Lumpur 1770.91 1641.73 7.87 Ho Chi Minh 775.87 664.87 16.7 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)