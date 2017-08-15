FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
SE Asia Stocks-Cautious as N. Korea tensions abate
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
August 15, 2017 / 4:29 AM / 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Cautious as N. Korea tensions abate

3 Min Read

    By Urvashi Goenka
    Aug 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except
Singapore, inched higher on Tuesday as North Korea's leader
signalled he would delay plans to fire a missile towards Guam,
lifting investor risk appetite after a surge in tensions in the
region last week.
    Pyongyang's detailed plans to land four missiles near the
U.S. Pacific territory prompted a flight into haven assets such
as gold and the yen last week, when fears of a conflict helped
wipe out nearly $1 trillion from global equity markets.
. 
    Separately, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on
Tuesday there would be no military action without Seoul's
consent and his government would prevent war by all means. 

    "No news from North Korea is good news for the market," said
Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset
Sekuritas. "Our view is that North Korea risk is something that
investors will need to live with."
    Asian shares rallied for a second day,
rising 0.4 percent.
    In Southeast Asia, Philippines rose as much as 0.5
percent, supported by financials and real estate stocks.
Megaworld Corp rose as much as 2.9 percent, while
Robinsons Land Corp gained 1.9 percent.
    Malaysian shares edged as much as 0.1 percent
higher, led by consumer discretionary and telecom stocks.
Genting Malaysia and AMMB Holdings were
among the top performers.
    Indonesia extended gains into a second day, rising
as much as 0.4 percent. Advancing issues outnumbered declining
ones by 1.6:1.
    "We saw some encouraging rebound in the Indonesian market as
investors reversed their risk-off bias," Shim said.
    Singapore stocks fell 0.3 percent, hurt by
financials, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp falling
as much as 1.3 percent and DBS Group Holdings slipping
1.1 percent.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as of 0333 GMT
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3297.13       3308.69      -0.35
  Bangkok          1567.23       1561.31      0.38
  Manila           7974.93       7962.12      0.16
  Jakarta          5820.058      5801.488     0.32
  Kuala Lumpur     1770.91       1771.08      -0.01
  Ho Chi Minh      775.87        776.17       -0.04
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3297.13       2880.76      14.45
  Bangkok          1567.23       1542.94      1.57
  Manila           7974.93       6840.64      16.6
  Jakarta          5820.058      5296.711     9.88
  Kuala Lumpur     1770.91       1641.73      7.87
  Ho Chi Minh      775.87        664.87       16.7
 
 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

