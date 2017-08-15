FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as U.S.-North Korea tensions subside
#Asia
August 15, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as U.S.-North Korea tensions subside

4 Min Read

    By Urvashi Goenka
    Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Tuesday as the geopolitical tensions between North
Korea and United States eased, lifting investor appetite for
riskier assets.
    North Korea's leader has delayed a decision on firing
missiles towards U.S. territory of Guam while he waits to see
what the United States does next, the North's state media said
on Tuesday, while South Korea's president said Seoul would seek
to prevent war by all means.
    Pyongyang's threat to fire missiles towards Guam stoked
tensions in the region last week, with President Donald Trump
warning the U.S. military was "locked and loaded" if North Korea
acted unwisely. 
    In Asia, MSCI's broadest index excluding Japan
 rose for the second day on Tuesday, after Wall
Street's three major indexes ended higher overnight.

    "I think the absence of geopolitical concerns is calming the
markets," said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity research analyst with
RCBC Securities Inc.  
    In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares rose 0.6
percent, while the peso posted its seventh straight
session of losses.
    Malaysian shares edged up, helped by telecom and
consumer discretionary stocks. 
    Investors are awaiting Malaysia's quarterly economic growth
data due on Friday. 
    A Reuters poll suggesting that Malaysia's economic growth
slowed slightly in the second quarter had little impact on
trading. 
    Telecom equipment maker DiGi.Com's shares rose 1.7
percent, while British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd
ended 1.9 percent higher.
    Meanwhile, energy and material stocks helped the Thai index
 gain 0.4 percent. Siam Cement rose 1.2 percent,
while PTT ended 0.8 percent higher. 
    Indonesian shares rose 0.6 percent, supported by
consumer staples and financials.
    Bucking the trend, Singapore shares ended 0.4 percent
lower, with financials accounting for most of the losses.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 1.5 percent, while
DBS Group Holdings slipped 1.3 percent.
    "Traders are still being cautious after a spin of
volatility. No doubt that the regional political risk has
somewhat diminished," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at
NRA Capital.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3294.93       3308.69      -0.42
  Bangkok          1567.19       1561.31      0.38
  Manila           8009.41       7962.12      0.59
  Jakarta          5835.041      5801.488     0.58
  Kuala Lumpur     1772.39       1771.08      0.07
 Ho Chi Minh       771.06        776.17       -0.66
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3294.93       2880.76      14.38
  Bangkok          1567.19       1542.94      1.57
  Manila           8009.41       6840.64      17.1
  Jakarta          5835.041      5296.711     10.16
  Kuala Lumpur     1772.39       1641.73      7.96
 Ho Chi Minh       771.06        664.87       16.00
 
 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

