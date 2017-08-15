SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as U.S.-North Korea tensions subside

By Urvashi Goenka Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Tuesday as the geopolitical tensions between North Korea and United States eased, lifting investor appetite for riskier assets. North Korea's leader has delayed a decision on firing missiles towards U.S. territory of Guam while he waits to see what the United States does next, the North's state media said on Tuesday, while South Korea's president said Seoul would seek to prevent war by all means. Pyongyang's threat to fire missiles towards Guam stoked tensions in the region last week, with President Donald Trump warning the U.S. military was "locked and loaded" if North Korea acted unwisely. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index excluding Japan rose for the second day on Tuesday, after Wall Street's three major indexes ended higher overnight. "I think the absence of geopolitical concerns is calming the markets," said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities Inc. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares rose 0.6 percent, while the peso posted its seventh straight session of losses. Malaysian shares edged up, helped by telecom and consumer discretionary stocks. Investors are awaiting Malaysia's quarterly economic growth data due on Friday. A Reuters poll suggesting that Malaysia's economic growth slowed slightly in the second quarter had little impact on trading. Telecom equipment maker DiGi.Com's shares rose 1.7 percent, while British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd ended 1.9 percent higher. Meanwhile, energy and material stocks helped the Thai index gain 0.4 percent. Siam Cement rose 1.2 percent, while PTT ended 0.8 percent higher. Indonesian shares rose 0.6 percent, supported by consumer staples and financials. Bucking the trend, Singapore shares ended 0.4 percent lower, with financials accounting for most of the losses. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 1.5 percent, while DBS Group Holdings slipped 1.3 percent. "Traders are still being cautious after a spin of volatility. No doubt that the regional political risk has somewhat diminished," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3294.93 3308.69 -0.42 Bangkok 1567.19 1561.31 0.38 Manila 8009.41 7962.12 0.59 Jakarta 5835.041 5801.488 0.58 Kuala Lumpur 1772.39 1771.08 0.07 Ho Chi Minh 771.06 776.17 -0.66 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3294.93 2880.76 14.38 Bangkok 1567.19 1542.94 1.57 Manila 8009.41 6840.64 17.1 Jakarta 5835.041 5296.711 10.16 Kuala Lumpur 1772.39 1641.73 7.96 Ho Chi Minh 771.06 664.87 16.00 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)