CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Most muted; Malaysia, Indonesia gain

(Corrects to "end 2017" from "end 2016" in table; also corrects Philippines, Vietnam YTD price performance, end 2017 figures) * Indonesia shares extend gains into fourth session * Malaysia shares up as much as 1.3 percent By Binisha Ben May 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares climbed on Friday after five sessions of losses and Bank Indonesia governor's promise to focus on stabilising the rupiah helped local shares extend gains, while trading was muted in the other Southeast Asian stock markets. Indonesia's newly sworn-in central bank governor, Perry Warjiyo, on Thursday said he aimed to use interest rate policy to stabilise the rupiah in the near term and to be "more pre-emptive" and ahead of the curve on monetary settings. "This comment was very much needed at this point of time, because market concerns were overly amplified, so that comment of how he's going to stabilize the market calmed market fears and has brought back risk appetite," said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Indonesian assets have been among the worst hit in Asia this year as higher U.S. yields fuel foreign outflows, amid discouraging domestic economic data. The rupiah has been among the poorest performing currencies in Asia. The local benchmark equity index, which has shed about 6 percent year-to-date, was set to extend gains into a fourth straight session, rising about 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, Malaysian stocks, which have been reeling under concerns of worrying amounts of debts left behind by the previous government, rose 1.2 percent and were set to end five consecutive sessions of losses. Overseas investors sold $204 million of Malaysian equities in the first four days of the week. Financial and telecom stocks climbed as Malaysia's new government vowed to find out where state-fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd's (1MDB) money went and punish those responsible, assuaging investor worries. Mahatir had said Wednesday the government would try to cut the national debt, which he put at 65 percent of GDP, by reviewing projects and a 10 percent reduction in cabinet ministers' salaries. Singapore shares were flat ahead of industrial data expected later in the day, which is expected to show that manufacturing output in April rose 8.3 percent from last year and 1.2 percent from the prior month, as per a Reuters poll. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0423 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3528.03 3528.92 -0.03 Bangkok 1731.53 1732.51 -0.06 Manila 7624.46 7652.53 -0.37 Jakarta 5980.699 5946.538 0.57 Kuala Lumpur 1795.07 1775.66 1.09 Ho Chi Minh 983 985.92 -0.30 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3528.03 3402.92 3.68 Bangkok 1731.53 1753.71 -1.26 Manila 7624.46 8558.42 -10.9 Jakarta 5980.699 6355.654 -5.90 Kuala Lumpur 1795.07 1796.81 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 983 984.24 -0.1 (Reporting by Binisha Ben; Additional reporting by Karthika Namboothiri; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)